Li Hui’s talks in Kyiv were "frank and friendly" - China

Beijing says Li Hui came to continue "the second round of shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution"

The Chinese state that Li Hui arrived in Kyiv on the afternoon of 7 March to "continue the second round of shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis".

It is noted that he held "frank and friendly talks" on Ukraine-China relations with the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Also present were Chinese Ambassador to Kyiv Fan Xianrong, Ukrainian Ambassador to China Pavlo Riabikin, Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk and other officials.

In the evening of the same day, the diplomat left Kyiv by train.

Earlier, Michael Siebert, Head of the EU External Action Service's Eastern Europe and Central Asia Division, and Niklas Kvarnström, Head of the Pacific Division, met with Li Hui on Ukraine in Brussels .

Li Hui had previously visited Moscow. After the meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that China wants Russia's interests to be taken into account in the settlement of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasia, would visit Ukraine, Russia, several EU countries and Brussels to negotiate a settlement to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The Chinese Foreign Ministry called this tour a preparation for peace talks.