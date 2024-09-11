China will promote its own vision of ending war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

China will continue to push its plan to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Censor.NET reports citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukrainian issue and will continue to work to promote balanced, objective and rational voices in the international community to build greater international consensus and accumulate the necessary conditions for a quick ceasefire and war," the Foreign Ministry quoted the foreign minister as saying.

