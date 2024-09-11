ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8854 visitors online
News War
10 380 43

China will promote its own vision of ending war in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Ван Ї

China will continue to push its plan to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Censor.NET reports citing the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukrainian issue and will continue to work to promote balanced, objective and rational voices in the international community to build greater international consensus and accumulate the necessary conditions for a quick ceasefire and war," the Foreign Ministry quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Read more: China helps Russian military machine in exchange for secret technologies - US State Department

Author: 

China (627) Wang Yi (31)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 