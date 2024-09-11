China helps Russian military machine in exchange for secret technologies - US State Department

China provides Russia with significant assistance to strengthen its military machine in exchange for Russian secret military technologies.

This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

Previously, the US had talked about Beijing supplying dual-use technologies that could be used for both military and civilian purposes. Now Washington is clearly stating that China is helping the Russian military.

"This is not dual-use equipment. This is basically applied directly to the Russian military machine. It's part of a very significant effort by China to support, build and diversify various elements of the Russian military machine," Campbell said.

According to him, the Russian and Chinese governments are trying to hide this cooperation "at the highest level".

The State Department official noted that in exchange for Beijing's help, Russia has begun to provide China with submarines, missiles and other sensitive technologies, although Moscow has historically been cautious about providing China with its latest military technology.

"The opportunities that Russia provides are support in areas where it was previously openly reluctant to cooperate directly with China. We are concerned about a certain number of military arenas where there seems to be a certain determination to provide China with more support. This has to do with submarine operations, air navigation activities, including stealth; it also has to do with missile capabilities," Campbell said.

The Deputy Secretary of State stressed that China's new capabilities pose a threat not only to the United States, but also to India, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

