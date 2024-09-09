China supports India’s "peaceful efforts" to resolve situation in Ukraine - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China supports the advancement of peace talks aimed at resolving the situation in Ukraine.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

For example, she commented on reports that an adviser to the Indian Prime Minister had travelled to Moscow to discuss "peaceful efforts" regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

"China is committed to advancing peace talks and supports all efforts to resolve the 'Ukrainian crisis' peacefully," the spokeswoman said.

Mao Ning said that the Chinese position on the Ukrainian issue remains unchanged and is committed to resolving the "crisis" through negotiations.

"China is ready to continue to work with the international community to accumulate conditions for a political settlement of the conflict," the diplomat added.

At the same time, Mao did not answer the question about the Chinese government's further plans to facilitate the end of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, the media reported that Doval, an adviser to the Indian prime minister, would visit Moscow to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine.

