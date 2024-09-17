Brazil will remain neutral in Russian-Ukrainian war, - President Lula da Silva

Brazil cannot take sides in the Russian-Ukrainian war. The participants in the war, who are now calling for dialogue with the country, should have done so before the full-scale invasion.

This was stated by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Censor.NET reports with reference to Correio Braziliense.

"It is important for Brazil not to participate in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Therefore, it is important for Brazil to say that we want peace, we do not want war. Those who want to talk to us now could have talked to us before the war started," he said.

Lula da Silva noted that Brazil has already condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but insists on a peaceful resolution of the conflict, seeking to avoid participation in hostilities.

According to the newspaper, the Brazilian president made this statement after Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on him to come to Ukraine and "see the war with his own eyes".

What preceded it?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticised a proposal to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine put forward by China and Brazil. The head of state called this "peace plan" destructive and agreed with the Kremlin in advance.

In an interview with Brazil's Metrópoles TV channel, Zelenskyy said that if Lula da Silva supported Ukraine, he would help stop the war, as Brazil has great influence in the world.

China and Brazil have agreed on a joint "peace plan" to resolve the war in Ukraine.

In their plan, China and Brazil proposed not expanding the area of hostilities, preventing escalation and "not escalating the situation by any party".