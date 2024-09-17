Russia’s strike on Sumy: Rescuers extinguish fire in country area. PHOTO

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service extinguished a fire that started as a result of a Russian strike on Sumy on the night of 17 September.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"Sumy: rescuers promptly extinguished a fire caused by a Russian strike on one of the city's dacha areas

The attack destroyed a country house," the statement said.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Read more: Series of explosions occurred in Sumy





As a reminder, on the night of 17 September, the Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Sumy with "shaheds". Emergency services in the city are working to eliminate the consequences.