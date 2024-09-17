Series of explosions occurred in Sumy
A series of explosions took place in Sumy.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
According to correspondents, three explosions occurred in the city within 15 minutes.
As a reminder, on the night of 17 September, Russian "shaheds" attacked power system facilities in Sumy region.
Also at night, the Russian occupiers launched a massive air strike on Sumy using "Shahed". There are problems with water and electricity in the city.
In the morning of 17 September, there were reports of the launch of KABs on the Sumy region.
