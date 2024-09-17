In Kherson region, over past day Russians kill two civilians, including one child, in morning they attack Kherson. VIDEO

In the morning, the occupiers tried to attack Kherson with a UAV. The wreckage of the downed drone damaged the premises of a garage cooperative in the central district of the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"Two security guards who were in the building were injured. A 49-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and contusion, and a 64-year-old man had the same and shrapnel wounds to his shin. An ambulance took the victims to hospital in moderate condition. They are currently under medical supervision," the statement said.

Over the past day, Russians shelled 10 localities in the region. The enemy hit a cultural institution in Shevchenkivka. Residential buildings, outbuildings and cars of local residents were also damaged.

"Two people died as a result of Russian aggression, including one child, and three others were injured," Prokudin said.

