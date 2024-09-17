Russian troops launch KABs to Sumy region - Air Force

On the morning of 17 September 2024, Russian troops launched guided aerial bombs to Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Launch of guided aerial bombs to Sumy region," the statement said.

As reported, at night, "shaheds" attacked energy system facilities in Sumy region. The settlements of three districts were damaged.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 17 September, the Russian occupiers, using a "Shahed" UAV, launched a massive air strike on the city of Sumy. It was also reported that there were problems with water and electricity in Sumy.

Censor.NET also reported that on the evening of 16 September, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Konotop in Sumy region with an attack drone.