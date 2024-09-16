In Sumy region, border guards shoot down enemy Shahed using small arms. PHOTOS

The day before, on 15 September, during another attack on Ukraine with attack drones, border guards shot down an enemy Shahed kamikaze drone in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the report, in one of the directions of the state border, a border patrol detected the flight of a barrage munition of the "Shahed" type.

"Border guards opened fire with all available small arms, which resulted in the UAV being shot down. Subsequently, with the onset of daylight, the search revealed a Shahed-type UAV that did not detonate during the crash. Border guards effectively protect the Ukrainian sky," the SBGS said.

Watch more: Border guards destroy equipment and positions of occupiers in Kreminna area of ​​Luhansk region with drone drops. VIDEO

Earlier, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire that started as a result of Russian air strikes in Sumy region.







