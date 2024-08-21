Border guards destroy equipment and positions of occupiers in Kreminna area of Luhansk region with drone drops. VIDEO
In a few nights, border guards of the Revenge Brigade destroyed a Tiger armored vehicle, 4 military vehicles, 2 ammunition depots, and occupiers' positions near Kreminna in the Luhansk region with heavy Vampire bombs.
The corresponding video was published on the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
