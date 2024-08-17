Border guards destroyed 2 enemy ammunition depots in Bakhmut direction with drops from drones. VIDEO
Over the past week, border guards in the Bakhmut sector inflicted hundreds of drone strikes on occupants' locations.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.
Using a Vampire bomber, a DJI Mavic quadcopter and FPV drones, the fighters of the "Vengeance" brigade killed 6 occupants, wounded 5, destroyed 2 ammunition depots, a motorcycle and damaged 2 MT-12 Rapier guns.
