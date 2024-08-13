Border guards hit ruscist hideout in Serebryanskyi forest. VIDEO
Ukrainian border guards struck a number of occupiers' hideouts in the Serebryanskyi forest.
The video was released by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"The operators of the 'Vengeance' border guard brigade's attack drones are warming the occupiers with discharges from the Vampire heavy bomber and burning their shelters in the Serebryanskyi forest," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password