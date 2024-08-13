Border guards hit ruscist hideout in Serebryanskyi forest. VIDEO

Ukrainian border guards struck a number of occupiers' hideouts in the Serebryanskyi forest.

The video was released by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The operators of the 'Vengeance' border guard brigade's attack drones are warming the occupiers with discharges from the Vampire heavy bomber and burning their shelters in the Serebryanskyi forest," the statement said.

