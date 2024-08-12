Russians shell Nikopol district with heavy artillery and kamikaze drones: private house damaged
On August 12, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones and artillery.
This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian army shelled Nikopol district with heavy artillery. They also used kamikaze drones. During the day, the district center, Myrove, Marhanetsk and Pokrov communities suffered from enemy attacks," the statement reads.
"People are unharmed. A private house was damaged," the RMA added.
