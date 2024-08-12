Russia has lost control over 44 settlements in Kursk region - DeepState

As of Monday, August 12, the Ukrainian military controlled approximately 44 settlements in the Kursk region of Russia. The status of another 10 is unknown.

The relevant calculations were announced by analysts of the DeepState resource, Censor.NET reports.

They noted that on August 12, the authorities of the Kursk region stated that they had lost control of 28 settlements.

However, DeepState said that according to their estimates, Russia currently does not control 44 settlements, and the status of another 10 is unknown.

The resource's analysts called this estimate "extremely conservative."

DeepState added that almost no one knows the actual number of settlements in the Kursk region that Russia has lost.

Read more: Putin: Russian Defense Ministry must "dislodge enemy" from territory of Kursk region

"Now almost no one knows the real number, but there are villages near which there was a photo of our fighters, but the control was not ours," the Telegram channel writes.

Earlier, the governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, claimed that Russia had lost control of 28 settlements.

Read more: In village of Giri in Kursk region, movement of AFU armored vehicles is recorded: Authorities announce evacuation of area