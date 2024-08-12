In village of Giri in Kursk region, movement of AFU armored vehicles is recorded: Authorities announce evacuation of area

Russian sources share a video online showing Ukrainian military vehicles passing through the Belovsky district of the Kursk region. Journalists have identified the place where it was filmed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

It was found that the video was shot in Giri near a cell phone tower. At the same time, the Ukrainian armored vehicle is moving north in the direction of the village of Belitsa. In the video, it passes the Giri bus stop.

The village of Giri is located approximately 30 kilometers southeast of the town of Sudzha, in the direction of which Ukrainian troops had moved earlier.

Read more: Ukraine can use weapons transferred by Germany at its own discretion, there are no obstacles - German Defence Ministry

Also in the morning, the head of the Belovsky district of the Russian Federation, Nikolai Volobuev, called on local residents to evacuate.

"The situation is very tense. Anyone who can come to the collection point in Dovhie Budy village to the village council or to Bushmeno village in Oboiansky district on their own. Buses will be provided. Those who still remain on the territory are urged to leave the area," he said.

The acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said that "the regional operational headquarters decided to evacuate the residents" and gave instructions for evacuation.

Read more: Gas metering station "Sudzha", which supplies gas to EU, was damaged in Kursk region. SATELLITE PHOTOS