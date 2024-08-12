Gas metering station "Sudzha", which supplies gas to EU, was damaged in Kursk region. SATELLITE PHOTOS
The "Sudzha" gas metering station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, which supplies gas to the EU, was damaged.
The photos were published by Radio Liberty, Censor.NET reports .
Some of the damage appeared between 9 and 10 August, and some between 10 and 11.
"The photo of 11 August shows that one of the administrative buildings of the station, as well as one of the sites where the measuring equipment is installed, has been almost completely destroyed. At the same time, on Monday morning, Gazprom claimed that it was continuing to pump gas through the 'Sudzha' GPS to Europe in the usual volume," the newspaper writes.
