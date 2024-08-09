The German Foreign Ministry, commenting on the events in the Kursk region of Russia, claims that Ukraine has the right to self-defense and not only on its territory.

The ministry said this in a commentary to Politico

According to the publication, four days after the start of active hostilities in the Kursk region, there are no signs that Western allies "put pressure on Kyiv to defuse the situation."

"Ukraine has a right to self-defense enshrined in international law. This is not limited to its own territory," the German Foreign Ministry said in a comment to Politico.

The article reminds us that many politicians from Germany's opposition party, the Christian Democratic Union, have also explicitly supported the offensive by Ukrainian forces (which Kyiv has not confirmed) and the use of German weapons on Russian territory.

"The question of whether these are Western weapons does not arise, because once they are shipped, they become Ukrainian weapons," top CDU politician Roderich Kiesewetter told Politico.