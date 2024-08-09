ENG
Ukrainian military recorded address from town of Sudzha, Kursk region. VIDEO

On the evening of 9 August, a video was posted online in which the Ukrainian military stated that the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region was under their control. According to the soldiers, the situation in the town is calm.

Soldiers of the 99th Mechanised Battalion of the 61st Separate Steppe Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claim to be near the building of a branch of the Russian Gazprom, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Due to events in Kursk region, Russia will be forced to redeploy troops - Estonian intelligence

