Ukrainian military recorded address from town of Sudzha, Kursk region. VIDEO
On the evening of 9 August, a video was posted online in which the Ukrainian military stated that the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region was under their control. According to the soldiers, the situation in the town is calm.
Soldiers of the 99th Mechanised Battalion of the 61st Separate Steppe Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claim to be near the building of a branch of the Russian Gazprom, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password