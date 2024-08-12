Ukraine can use weapons transferred by Germany at its own discretion, there are no obstacles - German Defence Ministry

The weapons donated by Germany can be used by Ukraine as it sees fit.

This was stated by the spokesman for the German Ministry of Defence Arno Kollatz, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the German Ministry of Defence does not question the legality of actions in the Kursk region: international law provides for the possibility of waging military operations on the territory of the aggressor country to defend its own state

Therefore, this does not imply any special conditions for the use of weapons provided by the Bundeswehr, the spokesman added.

"After the weapons from Germany were transferred to Ukraine, they belong to Ukraine, they are Ukrainian weapons... There are no obstacles, so Ukraine is free to choose its options," Kollatz said, adding that Ukraine is obliged to comply with international law.

He clarified that the use of long-range weapons is a different, political issue, but this is not the case here.

At the same time, Deputy Federal Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Büchner said that Berlin was intensively consulting with its closest allies and the government in Kyiv about the "specific weapons systems" used by Ukraine.

Büchner did not give an assessment of the operation in the Kursk region, noting that the military situation is constantly changing, with "contradictory and sometimes deliberately falsified news coming from the scene".

This is a very secret operation, "prepared without feedback", he added, noting that everything indicates that it is a limited operation, so it is too early to assess it.

