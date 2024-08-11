Germany should be ready for war in 5 years - German commander Hiss

All of Germany must be prepared for a potential military conflict in 5 years.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by the commander of the regional command "Hamburg", navy Captain Michael Hiss.

Hiss noted that during the 30 years after the end of the Cold War and the division of Germany, German residents wanted to enjoy the "peace dividend" and even today in Germany, the population is still far from perceiving an external threat.

"But my internal clock as a soldier is ticking and tells me that in five years we will have to be socially stable enough to face an external military threat," the commander said.

In response to the question whether Germany's largest seaport, Hamburg, should also be ready for war, Hiss noted that "all of Germany should be ready for war."

"This is a major overall task for politics, the Bundeswehr, business and society in a broad sense. It also applies to critical infrastructure – and in particular, Hamburg, which acts as a harbor to ensure the functioning of the Alliance and support for NATO.

Due to its geographical location in Europe, Germany is the staging ground, the country through which NATO units march to the eastern flank. Germany's largest seaport will naturally play a role in this," Hiss explained.

