Large-scale fire caused by enemy shelling in Konotop district has been extinguished. Occupants tried to attack rescuers again - SES. VIDEO

Rescuers have extinguished a large-scale fire caused by Russian air strikes in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the day before, the enemy once again carried out air strikes on the border of Konotop district, which resulted in a significant fire in a private household.

In addition to the house, outbuildings and 4 units of agricultural machinery were also on fire.

"Due to repeated shelling, the SES specialists were forced to retreat to a safe place," the statement said.

As a result, the fire was extinguished.

According to preliminary reports, no one was injured.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the enemy had attacked a power facility in Sumy region.