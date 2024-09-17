Blow to Sumy: problems with water and electricity in the city

On the night of 16 September, the Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Sumy with "shaheds". Emergency services in the city are working to eliminate the consequences.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting mayor, Artem Kobzar.

He noted that the sewage system is functioning, but water is supplied to the city at a reduced pressure.

"Due to the lack of electricity in the city, trolleybuses are not running on the routes," Kobzar said.

According to the Sumy City Council, all water utility facilities have been without power since 1am.

"We have now switched to emergency backup power supply. Water is being supplied to the city at a reduced pressure, and the sewage system is working," the Sumy City Council said.