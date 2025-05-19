Europe to strengthen sanctions against Russia, as we agreed with Trump – Merz

Europe will impose more sanctions against Russia. European leaders agreed on this with US President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wrote about this on social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Europe and America are strongly united on this issue: we will continue to support Ukraine closely on its path toward a ceasefire. Europe will increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions. We agreed on this with the U.S. President following his conversation with Putin," Merz stated.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call on May 19.

Read more: US will not hesitate to up Russia’s sanctions if Putin does not negotiate in good faith - Bessent