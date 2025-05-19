US will not hesitate to up Russia’s sanctions if Putin does not negotiate in good faith - Bessent

Trump will not hesitate to impose new sanctions against Russia if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine in good faith.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with CBS News.

"I think we'll see what happens when both sides get to the table. President Trump has made it very clear that if President Putin does not negotiate in good faith, the United States will not hesitate to up the Russia's sanctions, along with the European partners," Bessent said.

At the same time, he blamed Joe Biden, saying that the sanctions imposed under his presidency were very ineffective. Thus, according to Bessent, the Biden administration kept the restrictions low because it was afraid of pushing up domestic oil prices.

Bessent did not say how soon the US could impose sanctions. He only said that he was not going to "tie the president's hands in his negotiations".

As reported, Trump promises to impose sanctions on Russia if no peace deal is reached with Ukraine.