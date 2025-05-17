Sanctions pressure on Russia should be increased, - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala believes that sanctions pressure on Russia should be increased after the talks in Turkey.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Radio Prague International.

Fiala made this statement after the summit of the European Political Community. It was a reaction to direct talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations that did not lead to a ceasefire.

"If Russia is acting the way it is, our pressure must increase," Fiala said.

According to him, further sanctions should be a package that "clearly demonstrates that European countries are not ready to put up with what Russia is doing and how it approaches - or does not approach - peace talks."

Negotiations in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin offered to resume direct talks with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine should immediately agree to Russia's proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he wants Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approves the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul for talks with Ukraine on May 15.

On May 15, a Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It later became known that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for talks with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul had been postponed to May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiations with Russia in Turkey, scheduled for May 15-16.

On May 16, in the afternoon, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began with the participation of the Turkish side.

In less than two hours, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey in Istanbul on May 16 ended.