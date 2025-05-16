Putin’s plan to present Istanbul meeting as continuation of March 2022 has failed – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha summarized today's negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives held in Istanbul on May 16.

The diplomat reported this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

According to Sybiha, the meeting was worthwhile due to the agreed "1,000-for-1,000" exchange.

"We have managed to reach an agreement to bring back 1,000 of our people. That's 1,000 happy families. Even for this reason alone, the meeting was justified. However, regarding the ceasefire, this delegation lacked sufficient authority. It is disappointing that Putin sent representatives of such a low level. Nevertheless, we will continue insisting on an unconditional, lasting, and complete ceasefire. This is essential for the success of any further decisions and actions," the minister stated.

Sybiha also emphasized the need to continue pressuring Russia, as the only decision-maker in Russia is dictator Vladimir Putin.

"Today Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to peace and seriousness about restoring it. For Russia to also begin taking genuine steps toward peace, pressure must continue and intensify. The strength of this pressure is inversely proportional to the Russians' willingness to be constructive. We will continue to persuade our partners of this. The meeting in Istanbul cannot and will not serve as an excuse to ease pressure on Russia. On the contrary, it underscores exactly why such pressure is necessary," the Foreign Minister stated.

Summarizing the meeting, Sybiha noted that "Putin's plan to present the Istanbul meeting as a continuation of March 2022 has failed."

"This is an entirely new dynamic, a new point of reference. Conditions and realities are different now. A key factor today is the United States and the peace efforts of President Donald Trump. Ukraine will continue pursuing its own path and achieving its objectives—bringing our people back, securing more silence, security, and peace. This remains the top priority. The strengthening of Ukraine and our defense capabilities continues and will continue. This is essential," added Ukraine’s chief diplomat.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Türkiye, scheduled for May 15–16.

On May 16, in the second half of the day, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began, with participation from the Turkish side.

Less than two hours after it began, the meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye in Istanbul on May 16 concluded.

