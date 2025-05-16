Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul have concluded (updated)

The meeting between the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and Türkiye in Istanbul on May 16 has concluded.

The negotiations lasted less than two hours.

At the same time, according to Russian outlet Interfax, the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have "taken a pause" in the negotiations in Istanbul.

As of 4 p.m., the talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul have concluded. Defense Minister Rustem Umerov gives a press conference following the meeting.

Talks in Turkey

On the night of May 11, Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine "without any preconditions" in Turkey on May 15.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine must immediately agree to Russia’s proposal for direct talks in Turkey.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would personally wait for Putin on May 15. He also noted that he would like Trump to be present in Turkey as well.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on May 15 for negotiations with Ukraine.

On May 15, the Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine.

It was later reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul for negotiations with the Russian side.

Russian media later reported that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul had been rescheduled for May 16.

On the evening of May 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for participation in the negotiation process with the Russian Federation in Türkiye, scheduled for May 15–16.

On May 16, in the second half of the day, a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations began, with participation from the Turkish side.