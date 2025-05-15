Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has officially approved the composition of the delegation that will travel to Istanbul on 15 May for talks with Ukraine.

The Russian delegation to the talks in Istanbul on 15 May included the following:

Vladimir Medinsky is Putin's aide and head of the delegation;

Mikhail Galuzin is Lavrov's deputy;

Igor Kostyukov is the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Army;

Oleksandr Fomin is Deputy Minister of Defence.

The delegation also included four experts on military, humanitarian, and political issues.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Zelenskyy's statement on the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia followed.

