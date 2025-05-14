Zelenskyy on Istanbul talks: Waiting to see who arrives from Russia before deciding next steps

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is awaiting confirmation of which Russian representatives will attend the negotiations in Türkiye scheduled for May 15. He said Ukraine’s next steps would depend on that.

The head of state made the statement in his evening video address, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, it is now clear to the world that "the only obstacle to establishing peace is Russia’s lack of clear will to do so."

Zelenskyy said that on May 14 he held several meetings with his team to discuss the format of the upcoming talks in Türkiye.

"I’m waiting to see who will come from the Russian side, and then I will decide what steps Ukraine should take. So far, their media signals are unconvincing," he said.

The president also mentioned that U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering attending the talks in Türkiye.

"That could become the strongest argument. This week really could change a lot — but only could... Right now, everything is still being decided," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that Ukraine is ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the "Coalition of the Willing" proposal for a ceasefire starting May 12 and instead suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Ukraine and Russia could begin peace negotiations — and that the day would be a significant one for both countries.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to help ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, Trump called on Ukraine to accept the proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Shortly afterward, Zelenskyy issued a statement on a ceasefire and talks with Russia.

