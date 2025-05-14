There may be "good news" about war in Ukraine today or tomorrow, - Trump

US leader Donald Trump promises "good news" on the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war "today or tomorrow".

He told journalists about this, Censor.NET reports.

"There may be good news today, tomorrow and maybe on Friday," Trump said.

According to him, he has meetings scheduled for 15 May, so it will be difficult for him to attend the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul.

"I don't know if Putin will be there. I don't know if he will be there if I am not. He would like me to be there. Marco (Rubio - ed.) is going to Istanbul. He's doing a good job," Trump explained.

The US president also added that he would share his impressions of Putin's statements on the ceasefire and the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war "in a few days or a week".

