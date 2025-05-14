War will not last 10 years. Ukraine will not withstand this - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's war against Ukraine will not last another 10 years.

The head of state said this in an interview with Liberation, Censor.NET reports.

"No one knows how long it will last. But not for 10 years. Ukraine will not stand it... It is costly for everyone, not only for friends but also for enemies," he said.

According to the president, it is impossible to agree on everything with Putin now, but the parties must find a format to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a complete ceasefire.

In turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal of the "Coalition of the Willing" for a ceasefire from May 12 and suggested resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul.

U.S. President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can begin peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On May 11, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he emphasized that his country is ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, U.S. President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept a proposal to meet with Russia in Turkey.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy made a statement about the ceasefire and negotiations with Russia.

