In Russia, everything is decided by Putin, so talks must be held with him – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, emphasized that he expects the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to attend the negotiations in Turkey.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Our team is actively preparing the visit to Turkey. Today, Ukraine’s position has been clearly and thoroughly communicated to all our partners. I want to thank them for their support.

Every signal in favor of a ceasefire — a long-term and unconditional one — is extremely important. Every signal in support of direct negotiations at the highest level is also very important. In Russia, everything is decided by Putin — he is the one who must make decisions about the war. It is his war. That is why the talks must be with him.

I would like to acknowledge the statements made today by the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic countries. I thank them for their support, including support for negotiations. In general, European leaders are making strong statements and taking strong steps. I want to thank them once again. We are also aware of China’s position — its support for a ceasefire and negotiations. The United States has clearly and unequivocally stated that the leaders must meet. Ukraine is fully prepared for a truly effective format of dialogue," Zelenskyy said.

