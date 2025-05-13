Ukraine expects strong sanctions from the EU that will affect Russia’s economy - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects a strong package of sanctions against Russia from the European Union.

The head of state said this during a briefing,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zelenskyy, the package of sanctions should be at the level of the US proposals and affect the Russian economy.

"We expect that during the meeting of the leaders(of European countries - ed.) this(imposition of sanctions against Russia - ed.) will be considered, and there will be a strong package. I would frankly like the package to be at least at the same level as the proposal in the US Congress by Lindsey Graham for strong sanctions on the energy sector and the banking system. It is a strong package. From what I've seen, I think it's a strong enough package. If Europe can add to its package analogs of the strong steps taken by the United States, we would be grateful. This is very important. Not a package for the sake of a package, but a strong package that will also affect Russia's economy," the head of state said.

As a reminder, on May 13, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that if there is no progress in the negotiations towards peace in Ukraine by the end of this week, new sanctions will be imposed on Russia.