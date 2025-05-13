Russia faces very tough sanctions if there is no ceasefire - Kellogg

The United States and Europe may impose the most severe sanctions in history against Russia if a ceasefire is not reached.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the US Special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg on Fox Business.

He reminded that the US Congress has already prepared a bill on new sanctions against Russia. It was supported by more than 70 senators. The restrictions could be aimed primarily at the Russian Central Bank or the "shadow fleet" that transports most of Russia's oil abroad.

And he emphasized that about 70% of Russian oil is transported through the Baltic Sea. And the US may start pursuing the "shadow fleet".

"We have warned President Putin about this. Listen, this is very serious. These sanctions are very serious. They are tougher than we have ever seen before. Europeans share the same opinion," Kellogg emphasized.

He also added that the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is very tough on new sanctions. At the same time, Europe is standing up for Ukraine.

Earlier, Kellogg said that as part of a potential settlement to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the possibility of deploying allied forces west of the Dnipro is being discussed.