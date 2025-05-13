From May 8 to 10, Russia carried out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 attacks, and launched 7,300 drones against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

During the so-called "truce" from May 8 to 10, Russia continued its shelling and aerial bombings of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during a briefing, according to Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

"During those days, Russia carried out 115 airstrikes on Ukraine, dropped 197 guided aerial bombs, conducted 12,100 shelling attacks — 187 of them using multiple launch rocket systems — and hit our civilian infrastructure with 7,303 kamikaze drones. That’s what their ceasefire looked like," the head of state said.

As previously reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced a so-called "truce" for May 8–10 in connection with Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the proposal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for a three-day truce on May 9 and instead called for a full 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible.

