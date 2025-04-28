Putin announced so-called "ceasefire" on Victory Day

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has declared a so-called "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

This was reported in the Kremlin, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the truce announced by Putin will be in effect from 00.00 from 7 to 8 May until midnight from 10 to 11 May, the Kremlin said.

During this period, Russia is allegedly ready to completely stop hostilities. However, as we know, the Russian Federation has repeatedly violated the "Easter truce".

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on 19 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 18:00 Moscow time on 19 April until zero hours on 21 April.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another attempt by Putin to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defence against strikes.

On 20 April, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 21 April that Russian troops violated the ceasefire declared by the Russian dictator 2935 times on Sunday.