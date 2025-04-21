There was no truce in area of responsibility of 3rd Brigade in fact, - Zhorin

The soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, who are involved in a defensive operation in Kharkiv region, did not feel any changes in the combat situation during the so-called "Easter truce" declared by dictator Vladimir Putin.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the deputy commander of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, Maksym Zhorin.

"The results of the ‘truce’ in the area of the frontline for which the Third Assault Brigade is responsible in Kharkiv region are as follows: there was no truce here in fact.

Instead, over the past 24 hours, there were assault actions, shellings with cannon artillery and mortars from the Russian side. The enemy's fpvs and drops were traditionally active. No changes," he stressed.

Putin's announcement of an "Easter truce"

As a reminder, on April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin allegedly announced an Easter truce that would be in effect from 6 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 until zero o'clock on April 21.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's announcement of the so-called Easter truce by saying that it was another of Putin's attempts to play with people's lives.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that if Russia is now ready to really join the format of complete and unconditional silence, Ukraine will act in a mirror image - silence in response to silence, strikes in defense of strikes.

On April 20, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin dictator had not ordered the truce to be extended.

Also the night before, Zelenskyy said that Russia had failed to keep its promise of silence on all major frontlines, but there were no air raids.