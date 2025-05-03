Ukraine is ready for truce from 7 May, but not for three days, but for 30 - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal for a three-day ceasefire on 9 May and insisted on a 30-day ceasefire as soon as possible

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on 2 May.

He called Putin's proposal a theatrical production. He also reminded that it was on 7 May 25 years ago that Putin became the Russian president.

"An unconditional ceasefire is a model proposed by the Americans. We are following it. From this date or another - preferably earlier. Yes, let's try for 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? Because it is impossible to agree on anything in three, five, seven days," Zelenskyy said while speaking to journalists.

He believes that Putin's proposals are related to the fact that he pretends to meet the signals that the United States has offered him through US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steven Wittkoff.

"This is more of a theatrical performance on his part. Because it is impossible to build any plan for the next steps to end the war in two or three days. And so it just doesn't look very serious or very frivolous. Playing around to give Putin a soft atmosphere of coming out of isolation on 9 May, and to make everyone feel comfortable, safe - those leaders, or friends, or partners of Putin who will come to Kremlin Square on 9 May for one reason or another - no one will help Putin. We are simply either at war, or Putin is showing that he is ready for a ceasefire, for the first part of the end of the war. We are ready to start on the 1st, 3rd, 5th. If he needs a date of the 7th, we don't care. From the 7th - 30 days," the President of Ukraine added.

Read more: Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries security at parade in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy noted that if the Russian Federation is really ready to talk about a real ceasefire, "then we must support the American strategy and agree to a 30-day ceasefire". "The simple question is that they kill you until the 7th, then on the 7th they take two or three days for themselves, and then on the 11th they attack us again with missiles. I just don't see any proposal in this," the head of state added.

He also noted that it is impossible to achieve complete silence without its high-quality monitoring. "But nevertheless, if there is a will, it is announced that let's give them a month. We believe, then, that they are ready for the next steps. We have sent all our signals to the Americans, the British, and the French. The Americans agree with us. At least the official position of the White House is that they understand that this is just a toy on their part, a frivolous conversation," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called on the international community not to believe in Russian propaganda about the so-called "truce" announced by the Kremlin on 8-10 May in connection with the Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel has criticised the three-day ceasefire announced by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on 9 May.

Read more: Ukrainian forces continue operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions – Zelensky