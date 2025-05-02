Ukrainian forces continue operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions – Zelensky

Defense Forces are continuing operations on the territory of Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening video address, following briefings by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"The Commander-in-Chief reported to me several times today. Particular attention was given to the situation in the Donetsk region, especially the Pokrovsk direction and several other areas. We are also continuing operations in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the Russian Federation still refuses to agree to a full and lasting ceasefire, and that Ukraine’s partners are growing increasingly tired of Russian manipulations.

"We are defending our positions and we will respond accordingly — both on the front line and through our actions on Russian territory. The war must be felt where it came from," Zelenskyy added.

As a reminder, on May 2, President Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

