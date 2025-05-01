Zelenskyy meets Luxembourg ministers to discuss Kryvyi Rih reconstruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel and Minister of Defence Yuriko Backes.

As reported by Censor.NET, Zelenskyy shared the update on platform X.

The talks focused on Luxembourg’s involvement in the reconstruction of Kryvyi Rih district and city of Kryvyi Rih itself. The parties also discussed Ukraine’s European integration and diplomatic steps aimed at achieving a just peace.

"Ukraine is ready for a full and unconditional ceasefire for a sufficient period, which must become the first step toward peace. We are ready for negotiations, but only once the killing of our people stops. We are grateful to everyone who supports us in this," Zelenskyy emphasized.

