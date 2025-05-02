Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff meeting: Goal is to accelerate development of Ukrainian ballistic missiles. VIDEO

On Friday, May 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

"I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. There were reports on the supply of our brigades, on the equipment of units. There was also a very detailed report on the Ukrainian missile programme, our missile development and production. The task is to speed up the development of Ukrainian ballistics as much as possible. Our long-range capability is a clear and effective guarantee of security for Ukraine," the President said.

Read more: Zelenskyy speaks with Canadian PM Carney: sanctions against Russia, air defense for Ukraine discussed