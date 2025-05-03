Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries security at parade in Moscow - Zelenskyy

Ukraine cannot be held responsible for what will happen in Russia on May 9, the day of the parade to which Moscow has invited foreign guests.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists on May 2.

"Ukraine cannot guarantee other countries the safety of their representatives during their planned trips to Moscow for the May 9 parade, as the Russian side can independently take any actions against the guests and shift the blame for this to Ukraine, and the Ukrainian side, in turn, cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation," Zelenskyy said.

He added that Ukraine has a "very balanced" attitude toward other countries and hears what they ask for

"Our position is very simple to all the countries that went or are going to go to May 9: we cannot be responsible for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They provide you with security, and therefore, we will not give you any guarantees. Because we do not know what Russia will do on these dates. It can take various, let's say, steps on its part: arson, bombings, and so on. And then blame us. I believe, as president, and I told the foreign minister this, that we should tell people who come to us: "We do not recommend you to visit Russia from a security point of view. And if you do, don't ask us. This is your personal decision," Zelenskyy said.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is calling on other countries not to send their representatives, including the military, to the parade in Moscow on May 9.

