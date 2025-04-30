Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys on Putin’s "truce": We need to resist Russian propaganda

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called on the international community not to believe in Russian propaganda about the so-called "truce" announced by the Kremlin on May 8-10 in connection with the celebration of Victory Day in Russia.

This is reported by Delfi with reference to the minister's statement, Censor.NET informs.

Budrys stressed that Russia is trying to impress the United States by demonstrating the alleged complete dominance of its army in the war against Ukraine.

"We know this is not true - Ukraine is holding the front line... but the truth is that a lot depends on Putin. We need to continue to put pressure and not succumb to the propaganda narrative that everything is in his will," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized.

