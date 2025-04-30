ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10929 visitors online
News Putin announces truce for 9 May
410 7

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys on Putin’s "truce": We need to resist Russian propaganda

Kęstutis Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys called on the international community not to believe in Russian propaganda about the so-called "truce" announced by the Kremlin on May 8-10 in connection with the celebration of Victory Day in Russia.

This is reported by Delfi with reference to the minister's statement, Censor.NET informs.

Budrys stressed that Russia is trying to impress the United States by demonstrating the alleged complete dominance of its army in the war against Ukraine.

"We know this is not true - Ukraine is holding the front line... but the truth is that a lot depends on Putin. We need to continue to put pressure and not succumb to the propaganda narrative that everything is in his will," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Read more: Russia is in favor of starting direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions - Lavrov on "truce"

Author: 

Lithuania (418) propaganda (418) Truce (447) war in Ukraine (2529)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 