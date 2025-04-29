Russia is in favor of starting direct talks with Ukraine without preconditions - Lavrov on "truce"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergeн Lavrov said that the Kremlin dictator's proposal for a three-day "truce" for Victory Day is the start of direct talks with Ukraine "without preconditions."

His statement was quoted by Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

"Our proposal for a May 'truce' is the start of direct negotiations with Kyiv without preconditions," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, Putin voiced this proposal a long time ago.

"The ceasefire in this situation is seen as a precondition that will be used to further support the Kyiv regime and strengthen its military capabilities," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also commented on Ukraine's call for a 30-day truce instead of Putin's Victory Day initiative.

"Russia sees no way to honestly monitor the observance of a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine. The Ukrainian regime's ability to organize provocations is well known. There is no doubt that these provocations would have continued regardless of how this truce was organized," the Russian minister cynically asserted.

As reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin declared a so-called "truce" on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy later said: "We value people's lives, not parades. That is why we believe - the world believes - that there is no reason to wait for May 8. And the ceasefire should not be for a few days, just to kill again. It should be an immediate, complete and unconditional ceasefire - and for at least 30 days."