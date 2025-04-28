Russia's conditions for ending the war with Ukraine include the neutral status of our country and recognition of the occupied territories.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper O Globo, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

He named a list of conditions that Moscow considers "the basis for resolving the Ukrainian crisis".

The Russian minister said that one of the main points should be Ukraine's rejection of NATO membership and the consolidation of its neutral status.

Lavrov also voiced claims of "violation of the rights of Russian speakers" and demanded international recognition of the occupied Ukrainian territories, including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Lavrov, these territorial "realities" should be legally enshrined, and all Ukraine's obligations should be "indefinite".

In addition, Russia is demanding the "demilitarisation and denazification" of Ukraine, terms that the Kremlin usually uses to cover up its attempts to subjugate or destroy Ukrainian statehood.

Lavrov also demanded that sanctions against Russia be lifted, that arrest warrants for Russian officials be lifted, and that frozen Russian assets be returned.

The Russian Foreign Minister said that Russia was continuing its dialogue with the Donald Trump administration on a possible "settlement", while accusing the European Union of "undermining the negotiation process".

He also expressed his indignation at NATO's plans to increase support for Ukraine, in particular through the supply of weapons and the deployment of additional troops in the region.

At the same time, Lavrov reiterated that Russia was "open to negotiations", but again put the blame for the lack of dialogue on Kyiv.