News Russia’s occupation of ZNPP
Lavrov said that Russia is ready to "seek balance of interests" in negotiations, but does not intend to hand over captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to anyone

Lavrov on the ZNPP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov makes a statement on the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He said this in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports.

The Russian minister said that Moscow had not received any proposals to transfer control of the ZNPP to the Americans. He said that "Russia will explain to the US, if necessary, that ZNPP is in good hands and that changes in its control are impossible".

The representative of the aggressor country also said that Russia is ready to "seek a balance of interests" in matters related to Ukraine and in its strategic relations with the United States.

