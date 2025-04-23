Next round of talks between Russia and US will take place soon - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the next round of Russian-American talks will take place soon.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian media.
Earlier, it was reported that the Kremlin expects Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.
The day before, Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Ukraine should take steps that would legally clear the obstacles to negotiations with Russia.
