Next round of talks between Russia and US will take place soon - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the next round of Russian-American talks will take place soon.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kremlin expects Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow this week.

The day before, Putin's spokesman Peskov said that Ukraine should take steps that would legally clear the obstacles to negotiations with Russia.

