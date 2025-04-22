Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia in any format only after ceasefire is established – Zelenskyy

Only after a ceasefire is in place is Ukraine ready to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia "in any format."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at the talks in London, the Ukrainian team has a mandate to discuss an unconditional or partial ceasefire, as well as readiness to negotiate with Russia "in any format" after the ceasefire.

"We are also ready to record that after the ceasefire, we are ready to sit down (at the negotiating table - ed.) in any format so that there is no deadlock, that Ukraine can or cannot be there, that it wants to be there - in any format," the head of state emphasized.

