We are waiting for ceasefire starting tomorrow and for Putin to arrive in Turkey on Thursday, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is waiting for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the President's telegram.

"We expect a full and lasting ceasefire from tomorrow to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy. There is no point in prolonging the killings. I will be waiting for Putin in Turkey on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for reasons why they cannot," Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready for meetings and negotiations in any format after a full ceasefire.

In his turn, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejected the Coalition of the Willing's proposal for a ceasefire from 12 May and suggested that direct talks between Ukraine and Russia should resume in Istanbul.

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Ukraine and Russia can start peace talks and that this day will be a great day for Ukraine and Russia.

On 11 May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which he stressed that his country was ready to do everything possible to ensure a ceasefire and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Later, US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine to accept the offer to meet with Russia in Turkey.

